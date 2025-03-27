Jenna Ortega reveals 'scary' fan interaction after Wednesday was released

Jenna Ortega got "scared" by an interaction with a fan just after Wednesday came out.

The 22-year-old actress — who plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show — has recalled her "very scary" experiences adjusting to her rise in fame over the past few years, which soared after Wednesday hit the streaming platform in 2022.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she said: "It's very scary. I've been acting since I was nine, so I've been doing this for a while, so I've had glimpses of that kind of attention in public before.

"But I remember, when the show came out, it was during Thanksgiving so I was at home with my family — no makeup, sweats, felt gross and awesome at the same time.

"I was walking my nephew outside in my parents' neighbourhood with my dog, and I just remember this woman and her daughter recognising me in the neighbourhood, doing a full screeching stop, spinning around doing a U-turn and trying to get my attention.

"But I was scared because I was with my nephew, so she was yelling at him to 'get over here', but I think he was getting kinda freaked out and I didn't know what to do."

Jenna — who appeared in the likes of Scream and You before Wednesday — admitted that moment was when she noticed a new level of fame.

She added: "That was the first time I'd left my house since the show came out, and I think that's when I realised, 'Oh, it's like something outrageous is written on my forehead and maybe things aren't going to be the same.'"

When talk show host Stephen asked if she had started to "enjoy" fame and life in the spotlight, she paused with an awkward laugh.

She said: "Erm... no, but it's like, you get accustomed to it, you get used to it, you don't think about it so much anymore.

"I think I've, just now, figured out the balance. When it first happened, I didn't like it at all and I was having this visceral reaction to it.

"I think, now, I understand it comes with the territory. I've seen this level for quite some time now and I think you've just gotta stop caring, it doesn't matter."

