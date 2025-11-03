Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis goes Instagram-official

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis have gone Instagram official.

The 56-year-old actress — who was first linked to "transformational coach and master hypnotherapist" in July — took to the social media platform on Sunday (Nov 2) to declare her love for Jim on his birthday.

Captioning a cute black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a sweet embrace, Jennifer wrote: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished [red heart emoji]."

The post sparked heaps of reactions in the post's comments section.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQk3FzTCf-R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

One user wrote: "This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!

"Happy birthday to your love!"

A second person penned: "Couldn't be happier for you two. My heart is exploding."

And a third fan said: "Two inspirational, beautiful humans inside and out. Sending you all the love in the world."

Jennifer — who was previously in a relationship with 61-year-old actor Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005, as well as 54-year-old actor Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018 — first sparked romance rumours with Jim when the pair vacationed together in Mallorca, Spain, during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to MailOnline, she excitedly introduced Jim — who regularly posts inspirational quotes and "manifestations" to help people find love — to her Horrible Bosses co-star, Jason Bateman, and his wife, former actress Amanda Anka, both 56.

The foursome then enjoyed a yacht trip together.

Following the trip, Jim reflected on his life journey, including the "pain", that resulted in his newfound "abundance", "joy" and "magic".

In his newsletter on July 14 — as per the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column — he wrote: "I am back from vacation and what an experience!

"When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.

"I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realise, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic."

The author — who did not reveal details of his Spanish vacation with the Friends star — added to his followers that "the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity".

Concluding his newsletter, Jim penned: "The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here."

In June, Jim and The Morning Show actress were spotted at the five-star Alila Ventana Big Sur hotel in Northern California.

Around this time, Jennifer liked Jim's post that read: "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love."

Jim is the author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness and The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness.

Jennifer — who has been following Jim on Instagram for the past few years — revealed in May that she was reading Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.

In April, the We're the Millers actress revealed to Travel and Leisure magazine that she had been hypnotised to overcome her "extreme fear of flying" — which may suggest that she got help from Jim.

She said: "I have an extreme fear of flying. But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions.

"I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!"

The star added that she uses meditation to calm her anxiety during flights.

She said: "Plugging into a good meditation can get you through."

[[nid:724798]]