Jennifer Aniston: Don't vote for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston has cautioned Americans against voting for Kanye West.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to encourage people to vote in the US election, revealing she's supporting Democrat candidate Joe Biden, and Jennifer has also implored her followers not to vote for Kanye.

Alongside a snap of the actress mailing her ballot, she wrote: "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.

"Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

Jennifer also spoken out in support of minority groups and implored voters to consider climate-change issues, too.

Her post continued: "I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we're on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

What's more, Jennifer discouraged her followers from supporting Kanye's presidential ambitions, urging people to vote responsibly instead.

"This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue, it's about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀

"PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."