Jennifer Aniston: My acting career is 'really blooming'

Jennifer Aniston feels like her acting career is starting to "really bloom".

The Horrible Bosses star says this is the best she has felt about her career in so long and she is in "one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of her life".

She told The New York Times newspaper: "I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. Seriously."

She added: "I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom. It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here."

Jennifer turned 50 in February and she had previously insisted she is planning to "celebrate" when she turns 50.