Jennifer Aniston: My acting career is 'really blooming'

Jennifer Aniston poses at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 7, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Jennifer Aniston feels like her acting career is starting to "really bloom".

The Horrible Bosses star says this is the best she has felt about her career in so long and she is in "one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of her life".

She told The New York Times newspaper: "I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. Seriously."

She added: "I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom. It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here."

Jennifer turned 50 in February and she had previously insisted she is planning to "celebrate" when she turns 50.

She said: "I'm going to celebrate. Although every day we get up in the morning, I think we need to celebrate anyway, just because we're still here.

"But I do love celebrating these milestones and I do think they're worth celebrating, not shying away from, because they offer up a chance for contemplation of life; 'Where have I been and what have I done and what do I have left to do?'"

The' actress does hope to expand her career further behind the scenes.

She said: "I still feel creatively excited by my acting and I've worked to be good at it and to get better over time, and as I've gone along, I've also started to realise - well, being just an actress for hire is not as interesting to me now. I'd like to explore behind the scenes and go into producing as well as acting. So that's what I've been doing and I love it and find it extremely exciting and fulfilling."

