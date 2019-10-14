Jennifer Aniston says Friends cast are looking at ways to work together again

Jennifer Aniston says she and her Friends co-stars are "always" thinking about ways they could work together.

The entire cast had a reunion dinner last weekend and the 50-year-old actress - who played waitress Rachel Green on the hit US sitcom - says she, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) are keen to work on another project together as a revival of the programme is unlikely.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will."

On what went down at their catchup, Jennifer said last week: "We just had dinner on Saturday night, the whole gang, everyone was there!

"Schwimmer was in town, we all happened to have a window of time so we got together. Oh my God, we laughed so hard!"

The former co-stars - who all gathered at Courteney's house - all miss working on the show just as much as the fans enjoy watching it.