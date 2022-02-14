Jennifer Coolidge: I want to have an a** candle

Jennifer Coolidge wants to develop an "a** candle".

The 60-year-old star will feature alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in the Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats and joked that she wants to develop a product to rival Gwyneth's infamous This Smells Like My Vagina candle.

Jennifer told People: "You know what I want to do? I want to have an a** candle. I want to be the first that comes up with it!"

The Uber Eats advertisement shows both Jennifer and Gwyneth - as well as Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun - taking bites out of inedible objects such as paper towel rolls, dish soap and more.

In the clip, Paltrow is seen biting her Vagina candle - uttering the words: "This candle tastes funny. Not bad, but funny."

Jennifer admitted that she was stunned to have the chance to appear in the advertisement and thought it was "crank phone call" at first.

The White Lotus actress said: "This is my first Super Bowl ad. Who would have thought? When they told me they wanted to do this, I thought it was a crank phone call!

"It's been so great working with Uber Eats because they've really made this into a great business. It's a concept I didn't know anything before I signed up to do this commercial. I thought they just did food, but there are so many things you can have delivered with Uber Eats.

"It's just so cool that you can just get on an app and get everything brought to your house!"

Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously revealed that she hoped that her Vagina candle - which launched on her Goop website - removed the stigma around female sexuality.

The 49-year-old actress said: "The idea [is] that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body. So, if you just light a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina, and put it on the coffee table, it's kind of a punk rock statement."