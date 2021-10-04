Jennifer Garner sends selfie to wrong number

Jennifer Garner was left red-faced after sending a selfie to the wrong number.

The 49-year-old actress tried to send a snap of herself to Carl Lumbly, her former Alias co-star, to mark 20 years since the show's pilot aired, but she was left embarrassed when the photo went to a stranger.

She wrote on Instagram: "You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you're you? And get a 'wrong number' message just as it's gone out into the world? Well, it's humbling, isn't it."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted she thinks how she's dealt with the pandemic proves she's "sturdy" as she realised her strength as she's been able to adapt and cope with the changes.

She said: "I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy. I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself."

"I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay... (It meant) putting a lot of gusto in when I can and creating adventures when there are none."

"Like we started shooting silly videos, which they got tired of before I did because I love the end result and having them forever. They started saying, 'Yeah, mum, no.'"

Jennifer has also kept her kids busy by setting up themed restaurant nights.

She shared: "First I was the American hostess and then I was the French waiter. And I kept changing clothes like Mrs Doubtfire. We did a beach shack and a deli in New York."

"We did one roller-rink restaurant where the kids were in the car and I bought the little trays that hooked onto the windows and made burgers. You just want to have a night of fun every now and then."