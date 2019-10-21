Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married.

The Oscar-winning actress and the New York City-based art gallerist tied the knot in Rhode Island on Saturday (Oct 19), where they were joined by some of Jennifer's showbiz pals.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney's Newport."

Other big-name stars rumoured to have attended the ceremony included the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and director David O. Russell, who has helmed some of Jennifer's best-known movies, such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Many of the wedding guests were staying at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina prior to the ceremony.

An insider previously shared: "Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event.

"Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It's going to be such a fun party."