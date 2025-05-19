Jennifer Lawrence had 'great hormones' while she was filming Die, My Love.

The Oscar-winning actress was five months pregnant during the film's shoot, but Jennifer insists she was "feeling great" on set.

The 34-year-old movie star — who plays a new mother whose mental health deteriorates — said at the Cannes Film Festival: "A part of what she's going through is the hormonal imbalance that comes with postpartum, but she's also having an identity crisis. 'Who am I as a mother? Who am I as a wife? Who am I as a sexual person to my husband? Who am I as a creative?' And, I think, she's plagued with this feeling that she's disappearing."

Jennifer was able to "dip into some of this visceral emotion" during the film's shoot.

The actress — who has Cy, three, and another child who was born in March with husband Cooke Maroney — explained: "For me, I was four-and-a-half, five months pregnant when we shot, I had great hormones. I was feeling great, which really was the only way I would be able to dip into some of this visceral emotion."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted that she suffered self-doubts before giving birth to her first child.

The Hollywood star conceded that she didn't know what to expect from motherhood and how she would cope with the challenge.

The actress — who has been married to Cooke since 2019 — told Vogue magazine: "It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody.

"If I say, it was amazing from the start, some people will think, it wasn't amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

"I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?'"

[[nid:706443]]