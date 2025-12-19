Jennifer Lawrence 'hallucinated' on Hunger Games set after accidentally taking sleeping pill

Jennifer Lawrence "hallucinated" on the set of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire after accidentally taking a sleeping pill.

The 35-year-old actress admitted she is "obsessive" about getting enough sleep when she is working and it led to an unfortunate mix-up one day that left her co-star Elizabeth Banks "really annoyed".

Speaking to her Don't Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: "You and I are both obsessive about sleep when we're working, like counting the hours...

"I also once took an Ambien in the morning, thinking it was something else.

"It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second "Hunger Games" movie. I was hallucinating. Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me. Maybe she didn't know that I was on an Ambien."

And another medication mix-up meant Jennifer failed to sleep one night before filming her scenes for Red Sparrow, in which she played a Russian spy.

She said: "When I did Red Sparrow, I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill, and then I didn't sleep all night. I was taking hot showers in a panic. I am not somebody who can function without sleep. And then I had to say the phrase 'Senate Armed Services Committee' in a Russian accent. That sucked."

Leonardo noted: "Those are key screw-ups."

The Oscar-winning actress also confessed to a "bad habit" of completely switching off from her work at the end of the day, which prevents her from going "crazy" but can cause issues before filming.

She said: "My bad habit is I'm so good at letting go at the end of the day, that I don't think about the next day. And then it's a mad scramble in the hair and make-up trailer.

"It's great for my life. It makes me not go crazy, but the next morning is hell.

"With Silver Linings [Playbook] I had a scene where I'm just yelling nothing but sports stats to Bob De Niro and it's obviously hard to memorise. It's just numbers and sports, which I don't care about.

"I didn't know that I had to do that until the day of, and it's Robert De Niro and I'm like, 'I'm not going to f****** waste Robert de Niro's time.'

"So that's an example of a really bad thing to do.

"I nailed it on the first take and then f***** up every single other take until we finally moved on. It's like going to school in just your underwear. It's a horrible feeling."

Meanwhile, the One Battle After Another actor revealed his own bad habit is suggesting "unnecessary" ideas for his characters.

He said: "I think I shoot out a lot of ideas that are sometimes unnecessary. Like a shotgun spray of anything that comes to mind."

But Jennifer noted: "A broken clock is right twice a day."

