Jennifer Lawrence says she had 'a ton of sex' while on a 3-year acting hiatus

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney, was very open about how she spent her time away from the film industry.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, the 31-year-old actress was asked what she did "for the last three years", and Jennifer — while looking at her baby bump — quipped: "I just had a ton of sex."

The host replied: "Good for you. Good for you."

The Don't Look Up star quickly insisted she was "joking" before opening up on her more innocent ways of passing the time.

The Hunger Games actress — whose last feature film was 2018's spy thriller Red Sparrow added: "I'm joking. Um, I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot."

And after Stephen pondered what the Silver Linings Playbook star would do if she retired from show business, she revealed she has an ideal occupation in mind.

She said: "I think I would be a really good housekeeper. No, I really do. I make a mess, but I'm really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess."

The Joy star also gave some insight into filming her new dark satire movie — which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett — with Covid protocols and even dental mishaps after losing a veneer, which put a "fang" on display, but thanks to special effects was able to edit it out.

She revealed: "I lost that and I couldn't go to the dentist because of Covid. Thank god for Netflix money."

And Jennifer revealed that the crew would call co-star Meryl Streep "the GOAT" during shooting, and the big screen icon didn't know what it meant.

She added: "We were doing a photoshoot and I said, something like ''GOAT'' and Meryl kind of said, ''Yeah, that's right just tell the old goat where to go.'

"And I was like, 'Meryl, you know GOAT means Greatest Of All Time?' And she was like, 'Oh!' I said, 'We haven't just been calling you goat.'"