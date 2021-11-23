Jennifer Lawrence thought she was going to die when private plane's engines failed

Jennifer Lawrence was convinced she was "going to die" in a plane crash.

The 31-year-old actress was flying from her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to New York City in the summer of 2017 when one of the engines on the private jet she was travelling on failed, quickly followed by the second.

Recalling the plane dipping wildly, she said: "My skeleton was all that was left in the seat. We were all just going to die.

"I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, 'I've had a great life, I'm sorry.'"

The Don't Look Up actress "felt guilty" at the toll her death would take on other people.

Asked why she wanted to say sorry, she told Vanity Fair magazine: "I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, [my dog] Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here's this little thing who didn't ask to be a part of any of this.

As the runway grew close enough for Jennifer and the other passenger to see fire trucks and ambulances below, the American Hustle star - who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney - started to pray.

She said: "I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, Oh, my God, maybe we'll survive this? I'll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we'll live."

She jokingly added: "'Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don't let me go bald.'"

The plane hit the runway hard, bounced, and came down again, but everyone on board emerged physically unscathed.

But immediately afterwards, Jennifer had to board another plane, and she's admitted she hasn't enjoyed flying since.

She said: "It made me a lot weaker. Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time."