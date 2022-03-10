Jennifer Lawrence's TikTok algorithm is baby goats

Jennifer Lawrence loves watching goat videos on TikTok.

The actress keeps her scrolling to "strictly animals" on the video-sharing application and has a particular preference for baby goats.

Speaking to host Krista Smith on the Netflix podcast Present Company, the 31-year-old actress said: "My [TikTok] algorithm is baby goats."

The Academy Award winner added: "It's basically just farm life, so cats, animals, farm life, a couple of recipes - but really it's pretty much strictly animals."

Jennifer - who is believed to have recently given birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child - gave a shout-out to one of her favourite content creators, Rebecca Pyle, who posts as @mommyfarmer from her farm in Missouri to her two million followers.

Jennifer said: "Her goat had triplets and there was a really tiny one that we didn't think was going to make it through the night. And she did and her name is Ruthie and she is doing beautifully."

Jennifer's insight into her TikTok preferences came after she spilled it was the "most-used app" on her phone in January, but ruled out posting her own videos.

Jennifer said: "No! I don't make TikToks! Oh my god, can you imagine? No. No."

In 2018, she revealed that she uses social media but as a "voyeur" because she didn't want to be using the platform publicly for "no reason".

She said: "I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak.

"I don't want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I'm promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won't hear from me."