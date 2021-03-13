Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up

Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball player Alex Rodriguez have reportedly gone their separate ways after four years together and two years being engaged.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season. She's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."

The news will come as a huge shock to fans as the couple were last seen together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is busy filming her movie Shotgun Wedding, and seemed very in love with one another.

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer as he quipped "third time's the charm".

He said: "We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by Covid-19. You know, they say in baseball, 'Third time's the charm', so let's hope ... It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing. So many blessings. But to think, in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, now the inaugural."

However, Jennifer admitted she wasn't feeling the same sense of urgency as she's worried they won't manage to "re-create" their dream wedding.

She explained: "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do. I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it; since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.