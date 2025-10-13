Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly in a "really good place".

The former couple — who were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004 before they split, reunited in 2021, got married in 2022, broke-up again in 2024, and then had their divorced finalised in January this year — appeared friendly with each other at the New York premiere of their new musical-thriller film Kiss of the Spider Woman on Oct 6, but it has been claimed a rekindled romance is not an option for them.

Speaking of the 56-year-old singer — who filed for divorce from Ben in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences — and the 53-year-old actor, a source told People: "Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy — family and work.

"She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben.

"They're in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together."

The insider's claims come days after another source said that Jennifer and Ben have found a new balance in their relationship.

The source told Page Six: "They like each other so much more when they're not married to each other.

"They each have roles to play with each other — she's the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he's the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension.

"As long as they are each playing their parts, they're perfect. The minute they try to be anything more than that — especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it's so doomed."

Kiss of the Spider Woman was produced by Ben through his production company Artists Equity.

It stars Jennifer in the lead role as Ingrid Luna, also known as Aurora or The Spider Woman.

According to IMDb, the film's synopsis reads: "Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, convicted for public indecency.

"An unlikely bond forms as Molina recounts a Hollywood musical plot starring Ingrid Luna."

And Ben gushed over his ex-wife's "amazing" performance in the movie.

He told Extra at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman: "She's amazing in the movie. I just can't wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I'm as proud of this movie as any that I've ever been involved with. I'm really excited to be here tonight."

"Early on in Jennifer's involvement in this… she just was going to give it her all, and she did. She worked enormously hard.

"You get to see all of her many gifts. She's somebody that grew up watching classic musicals."

And Jennifer gave Ben the credit for making the movie happen.

Speaking to Today co-host Craig Melvin, 46, during an interview on the show, she said: "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made… and I will always give him that credit."

[[nid:723843]]