Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take $86m home off the market

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken their US$68 million (S$86 million) home off the market.

The former couple — who divorced in January 2025 after two years of marriage, after previously being engaged in the early 2000s — are said to have removed their 12-bed Beverly Hills house from online listings, according to TMZ.

Jennifer and Ben — who splashed out US$60.85 million for the abode in May 2023 — took US$16 million off the asking price for the 24-bath mansion in September, in an attempt to offload the plush property for US$52 million.

In May, sources told the publication that Ben was keen to lower the asking price, but Jennifer is said to have wanted it to remain on sale for US$68 million.

The exes reportedly took out a US$20 million mortgage on the pad.

Jennifer has since bought a new home in Hidden Hills, California, and she has continued to live in the Beverly Hills mansion while her new house is being renovated.

Ben had forked out US$20.5 million for a Brentwood mansion, but he bought another property last year.

Earlier this year, Jennifer admitted her next lover needs to "respect" her and "accept me for all that I am".

The 56-year-old star was performing her 1999 hit If You Had My Love at her Up All Night show in Las Vegas this month, when she reflected on love and heartbreak and what she wants from her next partner.

In a clip shared to social media, she told the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: "When I first sang it, I was very young.

"And I sang it with a lot of hope."

She went on: "But I've also sang it over the years, I've sang it while I was sad.

"And I've sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power."

"Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it.

"You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me."

Sharing her needs, she added: "You'd have to accept me for all that I am.

"You'd have to love me if you wanted my love."

[[nid:727758]]