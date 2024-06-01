Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her tour.

The 54-year-old pop superstar had been due to commence her This Is Me...Live tour in June and play a string of dates over the summer but she has now expressed her "heartsick" at having to pull the plug on the whole thing as she insisted that it was an "absolutely necessary" move.

In a Live Nation newsletter, she said: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

The singer - who has been married to Hollywood star Ben Affleck since 2022 but has twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - did not go into absolute details about the reason for her cancellation of the tour but promised her fans that she will "make it up" to them at some point in the future.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …"

In February, she suggested the massive trek could be the final time she embarks on such a venture and she wanted it to be the "best show" her fans had ever seen.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said of the tour: "We're going in! My last hurrah!"

She went on to insist her goal for the shows is to make sure her fans have a good time.

Jennifer added: "That's my goal when people come to my show. I always want people to leave and be like, 'That's the best show I ever saw!' That's what I want."