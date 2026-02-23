Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins' 18th birthday with emotional Instagram post

Jennifer Lopez gushed that "my life was changed forever" the night her twins were born in a heartfelt post marking their 18th birthday.

The 56-year-old singer and actress, who has twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 57, recounted the magical night her babies arrived in the world and admitted she cannot believe they are now adults.

She began her emotional Instagram post, which included a montage of the siblings: "You were born in the middle of the night, in the midst of the biggest, most beautiful snowstorm NY had seen in years!! I remember riding in the car and looking out the window, where everything was twinkling and covered in white that night, as I held you both in my belly for the last few moments before I gave birth to you.

"It was as if God was making sure you would enter a world full of pure magic!! In my heart, I knew that's how your life would always be!!"

The On The Floor hitmaker went on to share the special bond she shares with her children and vowed that it will be "the three of us" through every "snowstorm" that comes their way.

She continued: "When I would hold you as infants, I honestly felt as if I were holding two angels sent straight from heaven above. My life was changed forever. I cannot believe you are now adults…18 years old! You are both so kind-hearted, generous, and loving.

"How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all of your talents and spirit and heart to make this world a better place, because that is what you do for me and anyone who is lucky enough to know you both every day. 'I love you' could never encapsulate the depth of feeling, affection, and care that I have for you, my coconuts.

"It has always been the three of us!! We have been on this journey together. We have always had each other to hold on to and be that steady presence in the middle of any snowstorm. And I promise you, my beautiful coconuts, no matter how big you get, that's how it will always be."

She signed off with a message for them both: "Always remember, Lulu, you are my sunshine…and Max, you're amazing just the way you are!!

"I love you

"I love you

"Happy 18th Birthday, my wonder twins!!! (sic)"

