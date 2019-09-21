Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress

Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy September 20, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Reuters

MILAN - Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk on Friday, closing the Versace fashion show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago.

The 50-year-old joined models including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid in the Milan Fashion Week presentation, walking the runway after a screen showed a Google voice search for the dress producing photos of Lopez in the frock at the 2000 Grammys.

Lopez modeled a newer version of the green dress, which at the time made headlines for its revealing low-cut front and skirt slits. She was later joined by designer Donatella Versace on the catwalk.

"For the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection, Versace honors an iconic moment when fashion and culture became a catalyst for technological progress," the brand said.

This time Lopez's dress did not have sleeves but had more decorations and side slits.

In an April post on YouTube, Lopez said wearing the original dress was her "biggest fashion moment ever", and that she had learned years later how so many people looking for it online helped inspire the creation of Google Images.

"So many people went searching for this," she said.

Jennifer's iconic jungle dress at the 2000 Grammys. PHOTO: Reuters

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace's jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues.

There were also sharply cut black dresses, jackets and coats, tye-dye designs and bursts of neon pink, green and orange for outerwear, frocks and shirts with voluminous sleeves.

Earlier, Italian designer Anna Molinari dedicated her latest Blumarine collection to kindness, a virtue that she said seemed "to belong to a time past".

Molinari, known for her feminine and romantic looks, used pastel colors and bold pinks for floaty dresses and floral printed or embroidered tops, skirts, shorts and trousers.

She put roses, her favourite flower, on organza tops, chiffon dresses, hot pants and pencil skirts, and as shimmering sparkles on crystal embroidered evening gowns.

Short satin slip dresses were trimmed with lace. Molinari also put shimmering nets over some frocks.

"This show celebrates an attitude of spontaneous, fresh sense of elegance - I have been inspired by the calm poetry of nature and by the ravishing world of flowers," she said in show notes.

Molinari also presented five silk embroidered sweaters each spelling out the words "Sweetie", "Cutie", "Lovely", "Smiley" and "Kind" that she said would go on sale on the brand's site and at Blumarine's Milan store after the show.

The designer wore a beige top with "Thank You" emblazoned on the front when she greeted the audience at the end of the show.

Italian label Etro went for a "Posh Pirates and Aristo Groupies" theme at its show, presenting floaty and embroidered dresses, caftans, ponchos and tailored suits.

With influences from Isla Mujeres, Ibiza, Tangier and Goa, designs were adorned in Etro's usual paisley motif, ikat and patchwork patterns and metallic fringes.

Designer Daniel Lee presented his second runway show for Italian luxury goods maker Bottega Veneta on Thursday evening, kicking off with a one-shouldered black dress, before presenting leather designs and loose halter-neck tops printed with pineapples and monkeys.

There were shirt, ribbed and sparkly cowl neck dresses, light anoraks, belted trench coats and jackets with large pockets in black, dark brown, orange, gold and different shades of blue. Men wore oversized jackets and shorts.

Bottega Veneta is known for its woven bags, and Lee used that technique for slip-on heel shoes. Bags were large and slung over the shoulder though some models carried small clutches.

More about
Fashion shows celebrities

TRENDING

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Haze in S&#039;pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES