Jennifer Lopez 'happy spending time' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is "happy" with Ben Affleck.

The On the Floor hitmaker has been spending time with her former fiance over the last few weeks following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and over the weekend, the pair were spotted in Montana, where the 48-year-old actor has a holiday home.

A source told People magazine of their break: "She had a great time with Ben. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

Jennifer and Ben - who were pictured in a car together near a resort in Big Sky - are believed to have rekindled their romance and have a "strong connection" with one another.

Another source said: "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

The Hustlers actress got engaged to her Gigli co-star in 2002 and they were due to marry in 2003 but postponed the ceremony just days before it was due to take place and officially split in January 2004.

It was recently claimed they have maintained a friendship since their romance fizzled out the first time round.

A source said recently: "They have spent time together in LA over the past week. They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."

The 51-year-old singer-and-actress - who has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - was rumoured to have split with the retired baseball star in March.

However, Jennifer and father-of-two Alex insisted at the time they were working through their issues but last month they confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

In a joint statement, they said: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."