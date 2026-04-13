Jennifer Lopez says she's 'rewriting everything' after surprise Coachella performance

The 56-year-old pop star made her debut at the music festival in California over the weekend (April 11 to 12) when she hit the stage with DJ David Guetta during his set to perform their song, Save Me Tonight, which was released last month.

Jennifer has now admitted she had a great time at Coachella and it's part of her new "happy era".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "The most fun day!!

"Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at my first Coachella was so special. My happy era is rewriting everything. Don't ever stop surprising yourself."

David teased the audience by telling them to welcome a "friend" to the stage before introducing Jennifer to perform the track.

The singer hit the stage wearing a silver leotard and she wowed the crowd with a high-energy performance.

The festival appearance came just weeks after Jennifer closed her Up All Night residency at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum venue in Las Vegas last month.

The singer — who kicked off the shows in December 2025 — insisted she still has more surprises in store for her fans.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Last show tonight. Full heart. To my band, my crew, my dancers, my background vocalists and every single fan who was part of the most incredible Happy Era, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"The best is yet to come."

J.Lo previously played 120 shows at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino between 2016 and 2018.

The Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concerts made the superstar more than US$100 million (S$127.6 million).

The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker previously reflected on how "proud" she is of her dazzling career.

Speaking to People ahead of her AMAs hosting gig last year, she explained: "Everything feels like I just did it. I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards.

"So it's all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don't know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, 'Wow.' Happy. I've been doing this and I'm proud of that."

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