Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at US Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES - Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched US Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday (Sept 26).

"First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

The National Football League's Super Bowl championship, to be played in Miami on Feb 2, 2020, is the biggest annual event on US television.

The halftime show typically features some of the world's most well-known performers.

Last year's telecast attracted 98.2 million viewers.

Lopez, an actress and singer known for hits such as Love Don't Cost A Thing and If You Had My Love, currently stars in the movie Hustlers, which is generating buzz in Hollywood as a possible Oscar contender.