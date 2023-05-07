Jennifer Lopez wants her kids to 'unapologetically be themselves'

Jennifer Lopez wants her children to "unapologetically be themselves".

The 53-year-old star has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Jennifer has revealed what life lessons she'd like to pass on to her kids.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "To stand in their own truth and unapologetically be themselves.

"I try to do that more as I've gotten older and grown up a bit and I want them to know that there's nothing that they can't accomplish, that they are very limitless.

"That is a real thing and if you believe that you can accomplish anything in your life and I hope they're getting that from me."

The chart-topping star also revealed that she's planning to take it easy on Mother's Day.

Jennifer - who married Ben Affleck in 2022 – said: "I mean, it's like a day off. I'm looking forward to just spending it at home with the kids, with the hubby."

The actress recently hailed Ben as a "wonderful father".

Jennifer admitted that her husband has been brilliant with her kids since they rekindled their romance.

She told Today: "He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us."

Max and Emme are also really fond of Ben.

Jennifer shared: "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker observed that her kids have grown up in a "different way" than she did.

She said: "They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information – so much more than we had – so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."

