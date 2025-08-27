Jeon Do-yeon and Park Hae-soo to act in play at Esplanade in November

Here's your chance to see two South Korean stars off the screen and, instead, on the stage.

Actors Jeon Do-yeon and Park Hae-soo will be in Singapore in November to act in The Cherry Orchard, a tragicomedy stage play originally written by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. Daily performances will be staged at the Esplanade Theatre from Nov 7 to 9.

Simon Stone's adaptation of The Cherry Orchard follows the story of chaebol heir Song Do-young (Do-yeon) who returns to Seoul with her sibling to save their family's troubled business. Along the way, a wealthy businessman Hwang Doo-sik (Hae-soo) helps them, but plans eventually go awry.

Do-yeon, 52, is known for her roles as the titular character in the Netflix action thriller film Kill Boksoon (2023) and Nam Haeng-seon in the K-drama Crash Course in Romance (2023). She is slated to star in Possible Love, an upcoming Netflix film.

Hae-soo, 43, is best recognised for his role as Cho Sang-woo in the first season of Squid Game (2021), for which he was nominated a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2022. He plays Hee-jo in the upcoming dystopian film The Great Flood.

This marks the production's second stop in their international tour, following three shows at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre from Sept 19 to 21.

The Cherry Orchard was first staged in June 2024 in Seoul's LG Arts Centre, drawing 40,000 audience members across 30 performances, thus achieving a seat occupancy rate of 95 per cent.

Tickets for Singapore's run range from $56 to $158 and are now available at the Esplanade website. Admission is only allowed for those aged 16 and above.

