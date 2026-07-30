Korean actor Jeon Seung-jae dies aged 46 after 2-year coma

Actor Jeon Seung-jae has died yesterday (July 29) at the age of 46.

South Korean media reported he had been in a coma for two years after collapsing on the set of historical drama Korea-Khitan War in 2024 and was later diagnosed to have suffered a cerebral haemorrhage.

While he was rushed to the hospital immediately for surgery, he failed to regain consciousness.

Seung-jae debuted in showbiz in 2004 in the war film Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War. Over the years, he appeared in supporting roles in films and dramas including The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008), High Kick Through the Roof (2009), Hello Ghost (2010), Splendid Politics (2015) as well as Along with the Gods 2: The Last 49 Days (2018).

His funeral will be on July 31, and his final resting place will be at Utopia Memorial Hall at Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com