Jeon Somi to make acting debut in horror-thriller film alongside KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho

Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi will be making her official acting debut in the upcoming horror-thriller Perfect Girl, alongside KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho, who is also co-producing the film, and Mortal Kombat II's Adeline Rudolph.

Diving into the competitive world of K-pop, the story revolves around a new girl group preparing for their debut. When a new trainee is suddenly introduced, tensions escalate and a series of strange attacks rattle the girls.

Written by Lynn Q. Yu and directed by Hong Won-ki, the film will be produced by Badlands and Thunder Road Films.

It will also feature six original tracks, with no indication yet as to whether Somi or Arden will be contributing to the soundtrack. Production is set to begin on Oct 27 in Asia.

Expressing his excitement for Somi's acting debut in the film, Badlands' producer Scott Strauss said: "She is a one-of-a-kind talent whose chemistry with Arden and Adeline is off the charts. The three will elevate our chills, thrills and drama and collaborate with director Hong to ensure an authentic portrayal of Korean culture and the world of K-pop."

Somi, 24, previously showcased her acting skills in the 2017 Korean web variety programme Idol Drama Operation Team, where she joined six other female K-pop idols — including Red Velvet's Seulgi and Mamamoo's Moonbyul — to write, produce and act in their own drama titled Let's Only Walk The Flower Road.

She recently released her second EP Chaotic & Confused with the title track Closer on Aug 11.

