Jeremy Chan rides in ambulance for the first time in his life after getting allergic reaction to medication

A simple jab gone wrong resulted in local actor-comedian Jeremy Chan riding in an ambulance for the first time in his life.

On Sunday (Aug 23), the 39-year-old developed an allergic reaction after getting a jab at the clinic. It's unclear what the jab was for.

He suffered body twitches, difficulty in breathing, and nausea. He even chipped his tooth when he clamped too hard on it.

Jeremy was sent to the hospital, where he took to Instagram Stories while in a hospital bed to joke about his condition.

He wrote: "Why is my staycation here? This is the first time I've been in an ambulance in my life."

It was reported that Jeremy's wife, fellow actress Jesseca Liu, was in the middle of a shoot when this occurred. After receiving a call from him, she rushed to the hospital immediately after wrapping up her scenes.

Jesseca later revealed that her husband's condition improved a few hours after being hospitalised but rashes appeared on his skin. After taking his medication yesterday morning, Jeremy also had a fever and was in pain.

However, in a recent Instagram Story, Jesseca revealed that he is out of the woods.

She wrote: "Thank you for everyone's concerns. This is the second day [Jeremy] is in the hospital. We hope he'll be discharged soon. He has received everyone's well-wishes but right now, he needs a lot of rest so he can't respond. We hope everyone understands. Thank you."

ALSO READ: Jeremy Chan reveals his 'ultimate move' to console wife Jesseca Liu

bryanlim@asiaone.com