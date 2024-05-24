Jeremy Renner back doing stunt work just over a year after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner is back doing stunt work, just over a year after he nearly died in a snowplough accident.

The 53-year-old actor — who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries when he was crushed by the 14,000-pound vehicle in January 2023 — didn't expect to be shooting action scenes again.

However, he got stuck in during filming of the upcoming third series of his Paramount+ TV show The Mayor of Kingstown and expects to be fitter than ever in the coming months.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked the Avengers actor if he was "back up to 100 per cent", to which he replied: "I don't know what that is. But I expect to be, like, 150 per cent by maybe the end of the year.

"And doing stunts was, like, not on the docket for me, because I was barely kind of walking around. But, you know, I went up and just said, ''I'll just try it', and put on these tennis shoes, I go, 'Let me try it'. Muscle memory just kind of happened."

Jeremy admitted he wasn't "confident" in performing the stunts, but was pleased to have "got it done".

He continued: "I wasn't confident in it, by any means, but it happened. We got it done. I think the clip we even brought is part of that sequence, which is great."

The actor — who has Ava, 11, with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — added performing the stunts was another sign he was "moving forward" from his accident.

He said: "It's moving forward. And it's always nice to get a little pat on the back of progress, right? And progress is great fuel to keep progressing.

"And my daughter, my family's been number one in that fuel. And I hope, I'm sure that it'll continue, because I think it's perpetual."

Reflecting on his near-death experience, Jeremy felt opening up about the accident had been "pretty cathartic".

He explained: "I do share about it. I have shared some [things] about the recovery on social media and things like that."

