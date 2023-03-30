Jeremy Renner to make first work appearance since snowplough accident at premiere of new TV show

Jeremy Renner is returning to work for the first time since his snowplough accident by attending the premiere of his new TV show.

The 52-year-old actor cheated death when he was crushed by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat while helping his nephew free his car close to his home in Nevada on New Year's Day (Jan 1) and he spent weeks in hospital recovering from injuries which included 30 broken bones.

He has since returned home and was recently seen walking again with the help of a specialist machine.

Now it's been confirmed Jeremy is expected to attend an event celebrating the launch of his Disney Plus series Rennervations at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on April 11.

The premiere will include a screening and a question and answer session which will be followed by an "immersive block party" afterwards.

Rennervations, which features the actor taking part in vehicle renovations, is due to debut on the streaming service on April 12.

He said of the show: "I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

The news of his plans to attend the premiere event comes just days after Renner was seen back on his feet using a special treadmill to help him walk again.

In a video shared to social media on Sunday (March 26), the Avengers star is seen working out as his friend remarks: "That is seriously cool, and you're totally doing the walking motion!"

Jeremy replied: "Correct!"

In the caption of the post, Jeremy added of his recovery: "I now have to find other things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery."

