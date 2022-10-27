Jerry Lee Lewis is alive, representative confirms after false reports of his death

Jerry Lee Lewis is alive after a false report of his death.

A story by TMZ the Great Balls of Fire singer, 87, had died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, was slammed as based on "b*******" by his representative.

They told Page Six: "He's alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a b******* anonymous tip."

TMZ admitted on Wednesday (Oct 26): "Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error."

Zach Farnum, a publicist for Jerry Lee, told The US Sun: "He's alive. TMZ reported erroneously off an anonymous tip."

And when asked if Jerry was aware that his death was wrongly reported, he said: "I think so."

He declined to comment on the state of Jerry's health.

The Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On singer sparked concerns when a picture of him appeared on his Facebook showing him looking frail in bed.

Jerry's sister, Linda Gail Lewis, said on Facebook on Tuesday (Oct 25): "Please pray for my dear brother, he's going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much. (sic)"

Jerry Lee was unable to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this month due to flu.

He said in an acceptance statement: "It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person.

"I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today - I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.

"To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honour in Country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home - between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players - some of them anyway."

Nicknamed The Killer, Jerry is an inspiration for The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, with Elvis Presley once said that if he could play the piano like Lewis, he would stop singing.