Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim.

The statute of limitations was three years.

"Today's victory is a complete vindication," Seinfeld's lawyer, Orin Snyder, said in a statement. "Jerry created 'Comedians in Cars' and this lawsuit was nothing but a money-grab seeking to capitalise on the success of the show. We are pleased that the court saw through the noise."

Charles, who said he had worked with Seinfeld since 1994, said he mentioned the idea to Seinfeld for "Comedians in Cars" as early as 2002, when pitching a project called "Two Stupid Guys in a Stupid Car Driving to a Stupid Town."

He said he reminded Seinfeld of that pitch when the comedian in 2011 said he was mulling an idea that became "Comedians in Cars."

Their relationship allegedly broke down after the pilot, which Charles directed, was shot in October 2011, and Charles sought more credit and compensation than Seinfeld wanted to give.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Television are among the other defendants.