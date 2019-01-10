Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim.

The statute of limitations was three years.

"Today's victory is a complete vindication," Seinfeld's lawyer, Orin Snyder, said in a statement. "Jerry created 'Comedians in Cars' and this lawsuit was nothing but a money-grab seeking to capitalise on the success of the show. We are pleased that the court saw through the noise."

Charles, who said he had worked with Seinfeld since 1994, said he mentioned the idea to Seinfeld for "Comedians in Cars" as early as 2002, when pitching a project called "Two Stupid Guys in a Stupid Car Driving to a Stupid Town."

He said he reminded Seinfeld of that pitch when the comedian in 2011 said he was mulling an idea that became "Comedians in Cars."

Their relationship allegedly broke down after the pilot, which Charles directed, was shot in October 2011, and Charles sought more credit and compensation than Seinfeld wanted to give.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Television are among the other defendants.

"Comedians in Cars" began broadcasting on Crackle, and moved to Netflix last year.

"We are, of course, disappointed," Peter Skolnik, a lawyer for Charles, said in an email where he also faulted Seinfeld's alleged "egregious, shabby conduct." Skolnik said he would speak with Charles to discuss their next steps.

Seinfeld had argued that Charles sued only after having "learned" that "Comedians in Cars" had become a hit, and that Netflix was paying $750,000 an episode.

Nathan, however, said it mattered more that Charles had been aware in 2012 that the show, which does not credit him, was being made.

"Charles believed that 'Seinfeld would eventually acknowledge Charles' authorship and ownership and bring him in,'" Nathan wrote, quoting from the complaint.

"Because Charles was on notice that his ownership claim had been repudiated since at least 2012, his infringement claim is time-barred."

More about
United States Lawsuits celebrities

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content

LIFESTYLE

What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES