Jesseca Liu terrified after firing real gun for drama

Not many people can experience what it's like to fire a real gun and it was an unforgettable moment for Jesseca Liu.

At the press conference for her upcoming drama series The Takedown on Oct 22, the 42-year-old Malaysian actress said the experience left her feeling terrified.

In The Takedown, she plays Yan Qiaoyi and her character leads a team of officers at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). This is the first time Jesseca is playing a law enforcement officer and as part of the prep, the CNB planned a gun training session for the cast.

She said: "I used to think that firing a gun was no big deal, and I see it in shows all the time. But after firing a real gun, you will know how seriously anti-narcotics officers treat guns and you'll respect their profession more."

Jesseca added that even if the gun is not loaded, they have to cultivate the habit of pointing it to the ground to avoid a misfire.

"We also learnt how to empty the bullets inside and where to place our fingers. When firing the gun, we shot dozens of bullets in various poses and at varying distances.

"The instructor even asked me to take off the earmuffs and hear how a shot really sounds like. The kickback of the gun was also big. At that moment, I understood the might of a gun. It was really terrifying!"

Jesseca recalled being at the shooting range while it was drizzling and despite the rain, she could still smell the gunpowder and described it as a "memorable experience".

The Takedown, which also stars Hong Ling and Desmond Tan, will premiere on Channel 8 on Nov 2 at 8.30pm. You can also catch it for free on meWATCH from Nov 2.

bryanlim@asiaone.com