Jessica Alba officially files for divorce

Jessica Alba has filed for divorce from husband Cash Warren.

The 43-year-old actress, who married the film producer, 46, on May 29, 2008 — and has children Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with him — announced on Instagram on Jan 16 their marriage was over.

It's now been revealed she has made the split official by filing divorce papers at Los Angeles County court.

Her filing, lodged on Friday (Feb 7), cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the break-up and listed their date of separation as 27 December 2024, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Jessica has also requested joint custody of their children and asked for her legal name to be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.

Breaking her silence on the separation, she last month said on Instagram: "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years.

"It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Jessica emphasised her and Cash's commitment to co-parenting in the announcement, stating: "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

In May 2024, Jessica commemorated her and Cash's wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post in which she said: "I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family."

She added about her and Cash's relationship: "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another."

Known for her roles in films such as Sin City and Fantastic Four, Jessica co-founded The Honest Company, a consumer goods brand, in 2011.

Cash, son of actor Michael Warren, has produced films including Crips and Bloods: Made in America and In the Blood'.

The couple's decision to part ways marks the end of a nearly two-decade-long relationship that began on the set of 'Fantastic Four' in 2004, where Alba and Warren first met, with both sharing glimpses into their family life on social media and during interviews over the years.

