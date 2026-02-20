Jessica Hsuan spends CNY eve with 102-year-old former helper

Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan took her former helper Ying Je, aged 102, out on the eve of Chinese New Year (Feb 16).

In an Instagram post uploaded that day, Jessica shared photos of herself with Ying Je, one taken in a car and another of the latter eating an ice cream cone at a McDonalds outlet.

"Happy 29th (of the 12th lunar month)! Happy Chinese New Year's Eve! 102 moving towards 103," the 55-year-old said in the caption.

Ying Je reportedly lives in a nursing home and Jessica has previously shared that she would secretly bring the elderly woman out for coca cola as she was not allowed to have it there.

Netizens in the comments section conveyed their well-wishes for Ying Je, with one asking if she had some coca cola first.

Jessica replied: "I asked her if she wanted it at dinner, but she didn't want it."

She also told another netizen that Ying Je can only have one of the sweet treats at a time as she worries about her getting an upset stomach.

Jessica was recently promoting her new film Back to the Past, which was released in Hong Kong cinemas on Dec 31 last year.

The film is a continuation of the 2001 hit TVB drama series A Step into the Past, and Jessica reprised her role as Wu Ting Fong who won her a TVB award back then.

