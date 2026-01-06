Jessica Hsuan once wary about love after mistakenly becoming a 3rd party

"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me." It's a famous saying and probably one that Jessica Hsuan aligns herself with after what she's gone through.

In a recent video interview promoting her new film Back to the Past, the Hong Kong actress gave fans a deeper look into her love life.

From the 1990s to the early 2010s, the 55-year-old has had multiple publicly known relationships, including with Hong Kong actor Dicky Cheung, businessman Ronald Wing, dentist Kevin Chan and veterinarian Ruan Bester.

Despite constant rumours that she's attached to long-time close friend and on-screen partner Louis Koo, Jessica told reporters in December 2025 that she is still single.

In the interview with media personality Kam Shing uploaded to YouTube on Jan 2, Jessica recalled two unpleasant relationships in her younger days.

She was in a stable relationship with her first boyfriend until they broke up because his ex-girlfriend wanted to get back together. "I was heartbroken at the time but looking back, we were so young then. A man of that age might not have been mature enough to handle these situations," said Jessica.

In another relationship later on, Jessica experienced one of her biggest heartbreaks when her then-boyfriend was revealed to have been two-timing her.

"My university classmates knew him and then one day, they couldn't stand it anymore and told me that he already had a girlfriend. They told me not to think of the other woman as the third party. It was a complete shock."

She felt she was "stupid" and had no one to blame but herself.

"I was really scared then," Jessica told Kam Shing. "I began to distrust men and became more careful. But it wasn't like I was so badly affected that I didn't dare to date anymore."

When Jessica started dating again, she paid extra attention to her partners' behaviour and if he did anything that felt off, it would scare her and she would back down.

After gaining more experience in life, work and romance, she said she's honed her sensitivity.

To this day, she has not lost faith in love and romance and believes that destiny exists. Her future partner should ideally have a good sense of humour.

"I like to laugh... It's very important to be humorous and be able to laugh at yourself," Jessica said.

