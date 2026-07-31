Jessica Jung to next generation of creatives in Singapore: 'Be true to yourself'

South Korean singer Jessica Jung was in town yesterday (July 30) for Kiat Lim Shaping Hearts Awards, which supports persons with disabilities to progress through the arts.

The North East Community Development Council and Lim Family Foundation — led by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim with his son Kiat — presented a total of $126,000 in grants.

This year, a total of 51 artists received awards across three categories.

Jessica, 37, and Kiat, 33, told AsiaOne that they hope to shape hearts by giving awardees a platform, opportunity and night to remember with their families.

When asked what she would say to children who express themselves through art, Jessica said: "I'm very proud of and moved by what you guys have created, and I hope you can strive to be the best."

As for her advice to the next generation of creatives?

"Be unique. Be true to yourself. Don't care about what other people say about you," she said.

Jessica was one of the special guests who attended the event held at The Fullerton Hotel ballroom.

Other guests include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong as well as North East District Mayor Baey Yam Keng.

In a speech at the ceremony, Jessica said she has learnt that growth rarely occurs in a linear manner.

"There will be moments in life where the journey feels difficult, and others don't immediately understand your vision, but don't let that stop you.

"Your perspective matters. Your voice matters. There's no one in the world exactly like you."

Jessica was a member of the K-pop group Girls' Generation from 2007 to 2014.

Since then, she delved into theatre, starring as Elle Woods in the South Korean version of the musical Legally Blonde in 2010, before debuting as an actress in the 2012 K-drama Wild Romance.

She also acted in films such as the 2015 Chinese romantic comedy I Love That Crazy Little Thing and 2017 Stephon Marbury autobiographical My Other Home.

Jessica also has four solo EPs, with the latest release being Beep Beep in 2023 — the same year she held her first Singapore show Diamond Dreams Tour.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com