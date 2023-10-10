Jessica Lange ready to retire from acting

Jessica Lange is ready to retire from acting.

The Tootsie star is considering "phasing out of" movies because she is tired of money-making being prioritised ahead of "creativity" and thinks the art of filmmaking is being "diminished" as a result.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I think I'm going to start phasing out of filmmaking."

"I don't think I'll do this too much longer."

"Creativity is secondary now to corporate profits. The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders. It diminishes the artist and the art of filmmaking."

Jessica went on to bemoan the lack of "wonderful films by really great filmmakers, wonderful stories, great characters".

She added: "That's rare, isn't it now?"

The 74-year-old star then took an apparent dig at the DC Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters.

She said: "I'm not interested in these big comic-book franchise films. I think that they've sacrificed this art that we've been involved in… for the sake of profit."

Jessica particularly despises the "frantic editing" used in modern movies, instead of directors letting characters and conversations develop.

She said: "I don't know if it's because the filmmakers think that they can't hold the attention of the audience anymore."

"That kind of filmmaking drives me crazy."

And the King Kong actress believes ageism is still rife in Hollywood.

She noted: "Even when it's run by women, I don't see a huge difference."

However, Jessica does still have some projects in the pipeline, with her next due to be seen on screen alongside Ed Harris in Long Day's Journey Into Night, as well as having a Marlene Dietrich biopic in development.

She said of the latter: "It's a project that I would love to do, but there's no guarantee that films like that are going to get made."

And even when she does retire, Jessica doesn't think she'll be much of a loss to the film industry.

She said: "I'm sure they won't miss me at all."

