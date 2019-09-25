Jessica Simpson loses 45kg in 6 months

Jessica Simpson has lost 100lbs in six months.

The 39-year-old singer ballooned to 240lbs when she was pregnant with her now-six-month-old daughter Birdie but has managed to drop back to her pre-baby weight in half a year and is "so proud" to feel like herself again.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jessica uploaded a photograph of her in a navy dress and wrote: "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 )

My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. (sic)"

Jessica previously said she was working "really hard" on her body by walking lots and eating healthily because she wanted to feel "good" in her own skin.