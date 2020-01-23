Jessica Simpson was killing herself with drugs and alcohol to block out child abuse pain

Jessica Simpson was "killing [herself]" with drugs and alcohol when trying to block out the pain of being abused as a child.

The 39-year-old star was warned by doctors that her self-medication was endangering her life and so she's been sober since November 2017.

In an excerpt from her new memoir' Open Book obtained by People magazine, she admitted: "I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills.

"Giving up the alcohol was easy. I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."

But while giving up the booze was "easy", the Dukes of Hazzard star admitted therapy was much more difficult.

She wrote: "With work, I allowed myself to feel the traumas I'd been through."

Jessica claimed she was first abused when she was six years old and "shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend."

She admitted: "It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable."

She was desperate to confide in someone but felt frozen with fear and convinced she was to blame.