Jessie J's battle with Meniere's disease is impacting her ability to sing.

The 33-year-old singer was diagnosed with the disease - which is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo - in December, and has now said her diagnosis has made it difficult and painful for her to sing.

Jessie also revealed she has been diagnosed with having acid reflux and vocal nodules - which are painful lumps on the vocal chords - which have added to her discomfort.

Sharing a video on Instagram which showed her attempting to sing her new song, I Want Love, she wrote: "I was asked to send a speech therapist, so she could hear my voice."

"(I am not naked I am wearing a boob tube. Well more of a tube in my case) I'm laughing. Thank god. We gotta laugh. The first song I sang was I want love. Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears.

"I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it's been hard not singing.

"It's literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I'm good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I'm loud af.

"It was in that moment I knew I needed to be honest with myself and honest with you all about where I am at and explain what is going on... To be totally real, to have your support and love would help me get through this faster I'm sure.

"I've always been honest however hard it feels. It's important to be strong enough to be weak. Especially on a platform like this. (sic)"

Jessie then took to her Instagram Stories to share more information on her health, where she confirmed she is also dealing with vocal nodules.

The star said her problems first surfaced in February, when she began to feel a constant burning sensation in her throat, which she initially put down to fatigue from recording.

However, she then began to suffer from major acid reflux and nodules and was prescribed antacid and a cocktail of other medications, but to no avail.

Part of her lengthy message read: "Being a singer and releasing this music and the timing of it and the pressure to get better as people didn't know, has been the hardest thing for me. And why I have spoken about it with my thumbs. Lol.