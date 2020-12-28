Jessie J hospitalised with Meniere's disease on Christmas Eve

Jessie J was hospitalised with Meniere's disease on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

The Price Tag hitmaker was struggling with her singing and hearing, and was unable to walk in a straight line.

And Jessie found out she has the condition which causes vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of pressure deep inside the ear.

The 32-year-old singer has since been able to "sing and bear it".

She told fans on her Instagram Story: "I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line. Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome.

"I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence. Now's the first time I've been able to sing and bear it."

She was told to rest up by doctors and was prescribed medication to help ease the symptoms of Meniere's, and she updated her fans to let them know she was feeling "a lot better".

She said: "I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear. I've done the first episode four times because I have zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on.

"It could be way worse, it is what it is. I'm super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today."

