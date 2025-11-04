Jessie J opens up about how her world changed after breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J's "whole world has changed" since she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 37-year-old singer revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with the illness at an early stage and reflected on the implications it has had on her life in an emotional speech at the Music Industry Trust Awards.

Speaking at Monday's (Nov 3) ceremony in London, Jessie said: "I know I joke a lot, I love to laugh, but in all seriousness, how beautiful is it that we make music?

"And we share it with the world and each and every one of us plays a part in making that wheel keep turning in a world that's ever changing.

"All of us here are going through stuff in life that we have to carry to work and leave at home or take to work.

"This year has changed my whole world. My perspective, what battles I'm going to pick, when death comes knocking at your door, and you kind of have to answer and f****** kick it away, it just changes everything."

The Price Tag hitmaker admitted last week that she was "frustrated" after her second breast cancer surgery was postponed — even though she had cancelled her US tour in order to have the procedure.

Jessie, who underwent a mastectomy in June in the wake of her diagnosis, said in an Instagram video: "Some of you may know, some of you may not know, I was supposed to have a second breast surgery two weeks ago.

"So a week before my surgery I went to my surgeon and we discussed my surgery and it felt a little more complex than he was anticipating and referred me to a different surgeon who I then saw, had a meeting with who said, I think this can wait a little while.

"Obviously I'd already cancelled my tour so I was obviously frustrated but again it's out of my control and two different surgeons had two different opinions."

The Domino singer had returned to the stage just weeks after her first operation to perform at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in her native Essex in September.

Jessie took the chance to open up about her health crisis, telling the audience: "Some of you may know, some of you may not know, but I had breast cancer surgery 11 weeks ago today.

"And the last show I did, I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I'm still very much in the recovery process...

"I'm just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years.

"It truly feels like I'm a little kid. Still doing what I love."

