Jessie J suffers miscarriage after having baby 'on her own'

Jessie J has suffered a miscarriage.

The 33-year-old pop star seemed yet to reveal to the world that she was pregnant and explained that she was having a baby "on her own" before a doctor discovered there was no heartbeat.

Alongside a picture of herself holding a pregnancy test, she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

Jessie also informed fans as she broke the tragic news on Wednesday (Nov 24) that she would continue with the planned performance, which was to be her second in two years.

She added: "What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done two shows in two years and my soul needs it. Even more today."

The Price Tag hitmaker went on to insist that she is "strong" as she explained her decision to carry on with her performance.

She wrote: "I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that's who I am.

"So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.

"But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."