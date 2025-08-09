Jessie J to undergo another surgery amid breast cancer recovery

Jessie J is set to undergo another surgery later this year.

The 37-year-old pop star underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer in June, and Jessie has now revealed via social media that she's set for another operation before the end of 2025.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jessie - who has son Sky, two, with Chanan Colman -shared: "I can rest, parent and release new music.

"I didn't leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.

"Another surgery needed this year.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Raising a toddler.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Releasing new music.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"It will look different to what I had planned but that's life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn't what is was going to be, or we adapt.

"I'm just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly. (sic)"

Jessie is still in the midst of her recovery from surgery. However, Jessie remains ambitious and is now looking to the future with optimism.

The singer said: "I am 7 weeks post breast cancer surgery. I'm still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I love music and I love my life and I want to live in the moment.

"Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again.

"I am choosing to carry on.

"Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can.

"So here I am. living. [tears and sunset emojis]

"And I just want you to have the music….

"Deal? (sic)"

Jessie's post is accompanied by a brief video, which ends with the date 'August 29' appearing on the screen.

The message is an apparent hint for Jessie's next music release, although she didn't share any further details about her plans.