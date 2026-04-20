Jesy Nelson's $170k car, carrying life-saving hospital equipment for daughters, stolen

Jesy Nelson says her £100,000 (S$170,000) car containing life-saving hospital equipment for her twin daughters has been stolen from outside her home.

The singer, 34, told fans in a social media video on Sunday (April 19) the vehicle was taken from her driveway in Brentwood, Essex, in the early hours of the morning.

The former Little Mix performer used her clip to share details of the theft, including the registration plate of her car as she pleaded for the public's help in locating it.

Jesy, who gave birth to her daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe in May last year following a high-risk pregnancy, said the car contained essential hospital equipment used in their care after they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 — a severe form of the rare condition affecting muscle strength and movement.

Jesy said: "My car got stolen off of my driveway in the early hours of this morning. If anyone sees a black defender Reg plate JJ73SSY… please, if any of you have seen or know of any information can you DM me or contact the police."

She added: "I have so much of my girls' hospital equipment in that car that's really needed."

Jesy is currently filming a spin-off of her Amazon Prime series focusing on her daughters' diagnosis and their treatment.

The project is also expected to document the breakdown of her relationship with Zion Foster, with whom she shares her children.

The pair ended their relationship after four years together, several months after becoming engaged.

Earlier this year, Jesy spoke about co-parenting with Zion.

She said: "We're doing good, we're doing good. It's been tough. I'm not going to bulls*** you. It's been really tough. And I think that's understandable with everything that we've gone through.

"But we're just cracking on and we're getting on with it and our girls are our focus. They're happy and they're doing really well and that's all we can ask for as their parents."

Jesy rose to fame as a member of Little Mix after winning The X Factor in 2011.

She later launched a solo career, releasing music and documentaries while remaining a prominent figure in British pop culture.

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