'Most difficult period of my life': Jet Li reveals facial changes were caused by his thyroid condition

Jet Li's appearance has sparked concern among his fans over the years and he has revealed it's due to his hyperthyroidism.

The China-born action star, who had become a Singapore citizen since 2009, first shared his diagnosis in 2013. Hyperthyroidism, also known as overactive thyroid, happens when the thyroid gland makes more thyroid hormones than a body needs.

Jet, now 63, has been promoting his memoir Beyond Life and Death: The Way of True Freedom in the US, and he recently took to Weibo to share excerpts from his interview with The Wall Street Journal, which included "anecdotes and memories" he'd like to share with fans.

In one of the excerpts, he was asked how it's like to have hyperthyroidism.

"Whenever I broke my leg or arm, I could still work after recovering. But this disease (hyperthyroidism) changed my face. I looked in the mirror and noticed that my eyeballs were bulging. I wanted to continue acting but I was worried that no one would want to see me like this," he shared.

"I followed my doctor's treatment plan, took my medication on time, and used that period to strengthen my mind. I realised that complaining and struggling wouldn't make my face go back to normal. That was probably the most difficult period of my life, but it was very beneficial to my mental growth."

Being a pro at martial arts, Jet, who is married to retired Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi, was also asked about his current training methods.

In contrast to his intense physical training from childhood, he admitted he only practices Tai Chi now.

"Because of the many old injuries from filming, I can't exercise like a normal person. I just practice Tai Chi and sometimes play ping-pong with my wife. We don't compete to win or lose, we just do it to stay active. After 45 minutes, we're already working up a sweat," he said.

Despite his condition, Jet is still taking on supporting roles, most recently being in 2026 wuxia film Blades of the Guardians and microdramas Yuan Li Jiang Hu and Jian Gui.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com