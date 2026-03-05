Jet Li felt guilty when daughter had depression: 'I was doing charity work outside and neglected my family'

China-born action star Jet Li attended a spiritual lecture in Taipei yesterday (March 4), where he opened up about fatherhood.

Also at the lecture was his youngest daughter Jada, who is 23 this year. With her consent, the 62-year-old revealed that she had suffered from severe depression at the age of seven. At the time, Jada would lock herself in her room after school and not speak to him, straining their relationship.

Jet, who has been a Singaporean since 2009, reflected: "I felt guilty. I was doing charity work outside instead of caring for her. Buddhism wasn't working either.

"I eventually changed my approach - I accompanied Jada on her journey. I didn't tell her what she should do, but rather, I followed what she did. She taught me how to listen."

Jet has daughters Si, 37, and Taimi, 36, from his first marriage as well as Jane, 25 and Jada from his second marriage to former Hong Kong actress Nina Li.

Following his survival of the 2004 South Asian tsunami, Jet began to take time away from films to focus on charity work and established the One Foundation in January 2007. In December 2010, the organisation became officially registered as an independent non-governmental public fundraising foundation.

Sharing her recovery journey during the lecture, Jada recalled: "Growing up, I always watched my parents and felt they were becoming more relaxed... Once, I came home and saw my dad happy and singing. They were under so much pressure and yet they could still be happy, it meant they had let go of a lot of things."

Her recovery process spanned several years, where she would visit psychologists, learn meditation and study Buddhism. She and Jet embarked on trips together, travelling all over China for three years to learn about Buddhism.

She noted that Jet put everything aside and focused on being with her, always there whenever she needed him.

She added: "Over the past few years, he has not only been my father and teacher, but a very good friend to me. I've learned a lot from him, and I'm glad to be able to help him."

