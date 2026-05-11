Jet Li recalls bonding with late Romeo Must Die costar Aaliyah: 'She's always in my heart'

Jet Li considers Romeo Must Die to be a "very important movie" in his career.

The 63-year-old actor landed his first Hollywood leading role in Romeo Must Die, the 2000 action film directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak, and Jet has revealed that he relished the experience of working with Aaliyah — who died in August 2001, aged 22 — on the movie.

He told People: "For me, Romeo Must Die was a very important movie in my career in Hollywood. It was the first time the studio gave me a chance in my first leading role."

Jet and Aaliyah developed a strong off-screen relationship during the film's shoot, with the actor likening them to "family".

Jet - who is widely regarded as one of the most iconic Chinese film stars of all time — recalled: "Aaliyah worked with me, line by line. We worked together for days on how to act, how to have a relationship on the screen.

"After our days of shooting, we'd have dinner. Her mom would bring her. I would bring my brother. We'd sit together just like a family, very warm."

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001 after filming her Rock the Boat music video, but Jet still has fond memories of his former co-star.

The actor shared: "I say that while the physical part of her has left us, mentally, she's always here. She's always in my heart.

"Every time I come to the States, people still talk a lot about Aaliyah. I say she's still in my heart. I always feel that she's there. She's living on in a lot of people's hearts."

Jet also starred alongside the likes of Isaiah Washington, Russell Wong, DMX, and Delroy Lindo in the film, and he enjoyed the experience of shooting the movie.

He said: "Everybody in the film loved each other.

"Aaliyah was very charming and pretty. With Anthony Anderson and DMX, we'd all work together, and it's a very strong memory in my heart."

Romeo Must Die proved to be a box-office success and Jet admits that the project opened doors for him in Hollywood.

The actor — who subsequently starred in The Expendables film franchise — said: "Martial arts helped me open many doors. I worked, 25 years ago, only making movies in Asia and then came to Hollywood.

"I think a lot of people like my movies because they're a little bit different.

"There are, I think, two kinds of martial arts movies. One is called the action movie, where every style of whatever fits as long as there's cool movements.

"But some movies need kung fu, a more Chinese style of fighting. Having that style, fighting with those movements, that's kung fu. And maybe people just like Jet Li."

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