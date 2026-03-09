Ji Chang-wook extends time on stage for Singapore fans at Korea Travel Fair

Thanks to Ji Chang-wook, this lucky draw stayed lucky.

On Saturday (March 7), the South Korean actor turned up at Korea Travel Fair 2026 held at Plaza Singapura, where he gave travel recommendations for his home country and health tips as well as played games with fans.

At the end of his fan-meet, a lucky draw was held where fans stood a chance to win Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, tablets and a Z Flip handphone based on their seat numbers.

However, just as the emcee suddenly announced that the event was running over schedule and that the draw would be held off-stage without the star, the 38-year-old stepped in to request that the show go on.

After some correspondence with staff off-stage, the emcee clarified: "Guys, Ji Chang-wook saves the day. He wants to do the lucky draw. He's got time - so very quickly, we're just going to pick out the numbers. He has to go off soon, but he'll pick six winners, okay?"

it’s a lucky draw with #JiChangWook but we also feel lucky to be here with him 🥰 #지창욱 pic.twitter.com/SDueKCM5aK — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) March 7, 2026

Would Ji Chang-wook rather pick 'this or that'?

With South Korea's strong drinking culture, consuming portable hangover cures like hangover jelly sticks or drinks has long become a cultural phenomenon among nationals — and Chang-wook is no stranger to this.

As the global ambassador for Korean hangover relief brand Condition, he shared some personal recommendations from its product range, namely the jelly sticks.

Speaking to the audience through an interpreter, he said, "I personally love the Condition jelly sticks (compared to its drink form) — I love eating jelly." When asked to pick between the original, green apple, plum and mango flavours, he praised all of them but ultimately chose mango.

Chang-wook also played a 'This or That' game, where fans were each given placards labelled with markers A or B to be used in accordance with scenarios presented on the screen on stage. They were tasked to pick which scenario Chang-wook preferred, with incorrect answers resulting in disqualification.

When asked if he would rather play villains or good-hearted roles forever - some in the crowd were hopeful he would stay evil on screen — Chang-wook, who most recently starred in Disney+'s The Manipulated (2025), chose the latter much to their disappointment.

If he had to film either the romance or action genre for the rest of his career, he would go for the former in a heartbeat, which saw some fans beyond the barricade excitedly gushing and waving their fanboards.

Finally, he was asked to choose between a partner who wakes him up cheerfully every morning or one who sings him a lullaby every night. He sheepishly picked the latter in accordance with most of the surviving fans' answers, earning adoring coos from the crowd.

Dream High musical cast, Culinary Class Wars chefs, free colour analysis and more

This year's travel fair spanned from March 6 to 8 and also present were South Korean singers Luna from girl group f(x), Kim Dong-hyun from boy band Golden Child as well as Kang Seung-sik and Lim Se-jun, both from boy band Victon. The quartet were there as the cast of the Dream High musical, where they staged an energetic 20-minute live performance.

Chefs from the hit reality series Culinary Class Wars Jung Ji-sun and Jung Ho-young also conducted a live cooking showcase, where fans got to try samples of their signature dishes pre-prepared by Korean barbecue chain Seorae Jib.

At the fair, visitors could go to booths ranging from travel, beauty and the arts, including getting a free personalised colour analysis, skincare consultations and gwangan bridge painting workshops. K-pop dance classes were also offered, using iconic choreography from Go! by boy group Cortis.

