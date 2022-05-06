Ji Chang-wook shows off lean tanned chest during K-drama press con but there's more to The Sound of Magic

South Korean heartthrob Ji Chang-wook has it all. Good looks, elite acting skills, and — we've seen it for ourselves — an exceptionally toned chest.

On May 3, AsiaOne attended a press conference and roundtable interview for his new Netflix drama The Sound of Magic, and the 34-year-old seized the opportunity to tease the international media with a low-cut tee which showed off his lean and tanned chest. (No one's complaining.)

The Sound of Magic, directed by Kim Sung-youn (Itaewon Class, Love in the Moonlight) and starring Hwang In-youp and Choi Sung-eun, is based on an original webtoon titled Annarasumanara.

The fantasy music drama series is about a mysterious magician Ri-eul, played by Chang-wook, who lives in an abandoned theme park and wishes to remain a child forever.

He meets two teenagers — Na Il-deung (In-youp) and Yoon Ah-yi (Sung-eun) both struggle to cope with their everyday life and difficult circumstances — and influences them to rethink their dreams and goals.

'Is it so bad if children grow up without having a dream?'

During the press conference, director Sung-young wondered out loud: "What if children grew up without having a specific dream? Is that so bad?"

Ji Chang-wook and Choi Sung-eun. PHOTO: Netflix

Chang-wook, 34, said: "I'm a grown-up and I lost my childhood wonders. I had these dreams as a child but I think I've lost them."

He then expressed his desire to rediscover his lost dreams through portraying the character.

"I think the show will let you think about those past dreams and wonders you had as a child. It's like a fairytale for people and it's a heartwarming story," he added.

In the series, In-youp plays a student who doesn't know what he truly wants and lofty ambitions are forced upon him by his overbearing parents.

Hwang In-youp and Choi Sung-eun. ​​​PHOTO: Netflix

The 31-year-old told the media: "When I was a student, I got along with a lot of friends really well. So I think I'm quite different from the character in that aspect because I wasn't forced into a dream by my parents."

He added he had always wanted to pursue a career in acting since he was young but hesitated as he was a shy and introverted boy. It took a great deal of courage for him to step out of his comfort zone in his late 20s and take a shot at fulfilling his dream.

Musical drama

The Sound of Magic also uses original songs to add a sense of whimsical and another layer of emotions.

Sung-eun, 25, plays a disgruntled high school student forced to grow up too fast and she struggles to lift herself and her younger sister out of poverty.

She said: "I've only been trained to act with lines, but now there are lyrics, and the lyrics were so well-written. At some points, the lyrics actually taught me what the character must have been feeling in that particular scene."

"There was a lot of preparation involved, but I felt like it was such a rewarding experience and because it was so challenging and difficult," said Chang-wook.

"There were very challenging parts, but I also would think to myself, this is the chance of a lifetime, when would I have this kind of opportunity where I have to act, sing, dance, and on top of that, do magic?"

The six-episode Netflix original drama airs May 6.